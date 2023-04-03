Court docs: Beech Grove man punched at-risk teen, tried to bribe him with marijuana and money to keep silent

Police confirmed 32-year-old Gilberto F. Leija has since been fired from his job and faces multiple felony charges.

INDIANAPOLIS — A former worker with at-risk children in Indianapolis is facing felony charges after he allegedly punched one of the kids and tried to bribe him with marijuana and money to remain silent about the incident.

According to an arrest report, an IMPD officer responded to Methodist Hospital on Feb. 26 around 9:15 p.m. on a report of a person who had been battered.

The victim, only identified as a 17-year-old boy, told police he lives at Firefly Children and Family Alliance — Rachel Glick Courage Center and had just returned to the facility after a visit with his mom, later identified as Charita Stephenson.

The victim told police a staff member, later identified as 32-year-old Gilberto F. Leija, of Beech Grove, entered the game room, shut the door, slammed a chair down and told the victim he was going to take him to another room to "check" him. The victim said he asked Leija what that meant when he said Leija then hit him with a closed fist on the right side of his face, which allegedly caused pain, swelling and minor lacerations inside his mouth.

The victim told police he fell to the floor and felt dizzy after Leija hit him. According to the arrest report, the victim said Leija tried to bribe him with money and marijuana to not tell anyone about the incident. The victim told police he didn't take money or marijuana from Leija.

The victim then spoke with an IMPD detective when the victim said there were three other juveniles in the game room at the time of the incident, but none of them wanted to speak to police on the incident.

The victim told the detective Leija accused him of having marijuana or a vape, both of which he denied. The victim also said a verbal argument between himself and Leija led to Leija punching him, which knocked him to the ground and caused him to hit his head on an air conditioning unit.

According to the arrest report, the victim told the detective Leija offered him $500 and marijuana to not report the incident or call police and pretend that nothing happened.

The victim told the detective he responded with, "OK, OK" — although he said he never took the drugs or money — so that he could get out of Leija's car and back into the building.

Police watched surveillance footage from the time of the incident, which showed Leija throwing a chair across the room, arguing with the victim and then punching the victim in the face — with Leija even swinging at the victim a second time but missing as the victim fell to the ground. Surveillance footage also showed the victim hitting his head on the corner of the air conditioning unit.

According to the arrest report, the victim suffered a concussion and had bruising, swelling, bleeding and discoloration of his skin. He has also been to his pediatrician, orthodontist and had several medications raised in dosage as a result of the incident.

Police confirmed Leija has since been fired from his job and faces felony charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice.