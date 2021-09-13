Former Spencer Co. officials face felony theft, misconduct charges

The former township trustee and trustee's clerk were arrested and charged after a state investigation that began last year.

SPENCER, Indiana — Two former Spencer County officials were arrested over the weekend after a state investigation found evidence of theft, obstruction of justice and misconduct.

Former Luce Township Trustee Sarah Frederick and clerk Angela Ward were accused in Jan. 2020, leading to the investigation by State Police and the Indiana State Board of Accounts.

Master Trooper Detective Tony Guinn presented his report to Special Prosecutor Kurt Leinenbach, and arrest warrants were issued in Spencer County for Frederick and Ward on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Frederick was arrested Friday, Sept. 10 by troopers from the Jasper State Police Post. They arrested Ward on Saturday.

Both women now face multiple felony charges of theft and official misconduct. Ward also faces one felony count for obstruction of justice.

The two also face misdemeanor theft charges.

Frederick and Ward bonded out of jail on the same day they were arrested and are next due in court Sept. 24.