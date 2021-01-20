Former Speedway Schools teacher charged with sexual battery, child seduction

The incident occurred off school property and did not occur while school was in session, according to Speedway PD.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A former Speedway Schools teacher has been charged with sexual battery and child seduction.

The Speedway Police Department announced the charges Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Speedway PD said the former teacher, identified as Tyler Carmichael, has been charged following the report of an incident involving the teacher and a juvenile student around Nov. 21, 2020.

The incident occurred off school property and did not occur while school was in session, according to Speedway PD.

After completing the investigation, the Speedway Police Department forwarded its findings to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for review.