Former owner of Hamilton County spa faces charges

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A former spa owner in Hamilton County was arrested after claims her business was more than it appeared.

The Hamilton County prosecutor's office said the previous owner of Lucky Foot Spa in Noblesville is facing charges that include promoting prostitution.

Xiaomei Zhao was arrested on Nov. 22, but police said they first learned about her in 2020, when a firefighter said he was fondled after he came in for a massage. Court documents said there were similar complaints from others.