Former Marion County corrections employee charged in sexual exploitation of children

Cory Terry is accused of engaging in sexually explicit communications with an 11-year-old Michigan girl.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. — A now former Marion County corrections employee is accused of sexual exploitation of children, receiving child pornography, and coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity.

The investigation began on July 20 after police in Michigan reached out to the FBI about messages a girl was receiving.

The FBI agent alleged in federal court documents that an account used by Terry had sexually explicit conversations with an 11-year-old girl and coerced the girl to send sexually explicit material. The conversations happened over chats, video calls and voice calls.

A warrant showed the email account used for the social media platform used to contact the girl belonged to Terry. The IP address used also allegedly came back to Terry's home. Cell records showed Terry's number was contacting the 11-year-old's number, according to court documents.

When Terry was arrested by FBI agents in Indianapolis, court documents claim he denied any contact with an 11-year-old girl.