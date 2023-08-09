Former Indianapolis mail carrier sentenced to prison for quarter-million dollar identity theft, fraud scheme

Through his position with the postal service, Squille Taxler was able to get names, dates of birth, social security numbers and bank account numbers of victims.

INDIANAPOLIS — Squille Traxler, 30, of Indianapolis, and a co-conspirator, Robenson Fenelon, 31, will serve time in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and theft of stolen mail.

Traxler was employed as a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service at the time of the crime.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, from at least January 2019 through December 2020, Traxler and Fenelon conspired with mail carriers to steal the identities of at least 50 victims. Those victims lived in Fishers and Indianapolis.

Through his position with the postal service, Traxler was able to get names, dates of birth, social security numbers, addresses, phone numbers and bank account numbers.

They then used that information for identity theft, accessing or creating new bank accounts, and getting credit cards. They were able to steal more than $240,000.

“Fraudsters must be held accountable, especially those criminals who abuse the public’s trust in service of their own greed," said Zachary Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

Traxler was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and Fenelon to 4.5 years.