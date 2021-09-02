x
Crime

Former Colts QB Art Schlichter released from prison

Schlichter, 61, was nine years into an 11-year sentence for a million-dollar scheme to sell tickets to major sporting events.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2011, file photo, former Ohio State star and NFL quarterback Art Schlichter enters the Franklin County Common Pleas Court in Columbus, Ohio, where he was was sentenced to 10 years in prison. When the Colts traded 1976 MVP Bert Jones to the Rams for first- and second-round picks in 1982, they selected the Ohio State star with the No. 4 pick. Schlichter failed to beat out fourth-round pick Mike Pagel for the starting job, playing in three games as a rookie. He missed the entire 1983 season after the league suspended him for gambling and only made 10 more appearances before his release in October 1985. (AP Photo/Terry Gilliam, File)

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio — Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter was released from prison on parole.

Schlichter, 61, was nine years into an 11-year sentence for a million-dollar scheme to sell tickets to major sporting events. He was serving his sentence in the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg, Ohio.

Authorities say Schlichter defrauded more than 50 people in the ticket scheme that began in 2008.

They say he stole thousands of dollars from people who gave him money for Ohio State football and basketball games and NFL games.

Authorities say Schlichter never had the tickets he promised to deliver and that he gambled the money and used it to pay off debts.

Drafted fourth overall by the Colts in the 1982 NFL Draft, Schlichter has had a very public battle with a gambling addiction. 

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)