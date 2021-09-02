Former Colts QB Art Schlichter released from prison

Schlichter, 61, was nine years into an 11-year sentence for a million-dollar scheme to sell tickets to major sporting events.

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio — Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter was released from prison on parole.

Schlichter, 61, was nine years into an 11-year sentence for a million-dollar scheme to sell tickets to major sporting events. He was serving his sentence in the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg, Ohio.

Authorities say Schlichter defrauded more than 50 people in the ticket scheme that began in 2008.

They say he stole thousands of dollars from people who gave him money for Ohio State football and basketball games and NFL games.

Authorities say Schlichter never had the tickets he promised to deliver and that he gambled the money and used it to pay off debts.

Drafted fourth overall by the Colts in the 1982 NFL Draft, Schlichter has had a very public battle with a gambling addiction.