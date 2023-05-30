Former Indiana Department of Correction employee sentenced for child molesting

According to court documents, Thomas W. Francum allegedly fondled a boy during two different periods of time from 2010 to 2014, and 2014 through 2016.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A judge sentenced a former employee with the Indiana Department of Correction to 40 years for child molesting.

Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper determined the sentencing after a jury found 55-year-old Thomas W. Francum, of Fishers, guilty on one count of child molesting. The jury found Francum not guilty on a second child molesting count.

According court documents obtained by our newsgathering partners at The Herald Bulletin, Francum allegedly fondled a boy during two different periods of time from 2010 to 2014, and 2014 through 2016.

At the time Francum was charged, he was employed as the executive director of the IT department for the Indiana Department of Correction, the Heard Bulletin reports.

The victim reportedly said Francum would sometimes wear a kabuki or Michael Myers mask during the incidents.