Former Henry County reserve sheriff's deputy charged with witness tampering in excessive use of force arrests

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A former Henry County reserve sheriff's deputy is now being charged with witness tampering in connection to an excessive force incident involving a former New Castle, Indiana, police officer.

According to the indictment, former New Castle Police Lt. Aaron Strong, 44, violated three people's civil rights when he used unreasonable force against an arrestee and two people already in custody. The indictment also alleged Strong used dangerous weapons against two of the victims. Strong has also been charged with one count of obstruction of justice.

Wednesday's superseding indictment added a charge against former Henry County Reserve Sheriff's Deputy Adam Guy, 25, who is now charged with one count of witness tampering.

According to the superseding indictment, Guy engaged in misleading conduct toward another person with the intent to interfere with the investigation against Strong.

Each civil rights charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, while the witness tampering charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years.

New Castle is roughly 50 miles east of downtown Indianapolis.