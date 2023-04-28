Former Greenwood High School teacher sentenced on child seduction charges

According to court documents, 41-year-old Matthew Hockersmith admitted to having sex with a student and exchanging nude photos with her.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A judge sentenced a former teacher at Greenwood Community High School after pleading guilty to three counts of child seduction.

The judge sentenced 41-year-old Matthew Hockersmith to four years, three of which will be served in prison and one year on probation.

Police arrested Hockersmith in December 2021 on charges that stemmed from an inappropriate relationship with a female student at the school.

According to court documents, an investigation began Dec. 1, 2021. In messages reviewed by police, Hockersmith and the student discuss having sex and referring to each other as husband and wife.

While interviewing the student, she claimed they had sex in his minivan and at his home. She also said they exchanged nude photos, and told investigators that she and Hockersmith would make out at school.

“Our top priority is to protect our community, and especially our children. The strong relationship that we share with the Greenwood Community Schools, and the Johnson County Prosecutors Office helped to facilitate a swift and efficient investigative process,” said Chief James Ison, Greenwood Police Department, at the time of Hockersmith's arrest.

After interviewing the student, police spoke with Hockersmith. He allegedly told them the inappropriate messages between the two began in September 2021. Court documents say Hockersmith also admitted to investigators that he had sex with the student and that they exchanged nude photos.