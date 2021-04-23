Former Franklin track coach charged with child seduction

Police said the allegations date back to 2014.

FRANKLIN, Indiana — A Franklin man and former assistant track coach is facing charges of having a sexual relationship with one of his athletes.

Police said 42-year-old James Eli Betts is charged with four counts of child seduction.

According to court documents, Betts and an athlete began exchanging text messages of a sexual nature in 2014.

The victim said the relationship turned sexual in the summer of 2014. The teen has since graduated from Franklin Community High School but notified the school of the relationship in February of 2021.

The victim told police she never told anyone about the incident because Franklin is a small town and she didn’t want Eli’s children to have to live through that.

According to court documents, the victim came forward after learning Betts was coaching again and she felt is was her responsibility to make a report to the school.

During an interview, Betts told investigators he connects well with kids but never crosses the line.

Betts told police he did send photos to the victim, but it was after she graduated and was in college.

According to court documents, Betts later told a detective during an interview, “I know I’m a bad person, I’ve had affairs. I’m not proud of the things I do.”