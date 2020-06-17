Former firefighter avoids prison time in Johnson County arsons

Jake Dougherty was sentenced to 12 years with 10 years of that on work release and two years probation.

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Whiteland firefighter will avoid prison in his sentencing on a plea agreement in arsons at several Johnson County homes.

Franklin police pulled over Jake Dougherty on June 17, 2020. Officers said he was impaired.

Officers also smelled gasoline inside Dougherty's car and saw soot all over his clothes.

Investigators later confirmed Dougherty as the suspect in three separate home construction site arsons that were reported that morning — two in Greenwood and one in Whiteland.

Dougherty had worked as a firefighter in Whiteland.

As part of the plea agreement, Dougherty had to plead guilty to three felony counts of arson.

He faced six to 36 years in prison, but the judge sentenced Dougherty to 12 years with 10 years of that on work release and two years probation. He was also given credit for time already served.