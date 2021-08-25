Former firefighter accepts plea agreement in Johnson County arsons

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A former Whiteland firefighter is accepting a plea agreement in arsons at several Johnson County homes.
Franklin police pulled over Jake Dougherty on June 17, 2020. Officers say he was impaired.
Officers also smelled gasoline inside Dougherty's car and saw soot all over his clothes.
Investigators later confirmed him as the suspect in three separate arsons that were reported that morning — two in Greenwood and one in Whiteland.
Dougherty had worked as a firefighter in Whiteland since February of 2020.
If a judge signs off on the plea agreement, Dougherty would plead guilty to three felony counts of arson. He could then face a sentence from six to 36 years in prison and a fine up to $30,000.
A sentencing hearing was set for November.
