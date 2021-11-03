x
Former Danville softball league treasurer allegedly used funds for personal expenses

Timothy Ireland, 43, admitted to using more than $4,500 for personal expenses, including a fee he owed on his home and his energy bill.
DANVILLE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been charged after using more than $4,000 in funds from a girls softball league for personal expenses.

In February, board members of the Danville Girls Softball League discovered $4,526.38 was missing from the league's account.

After an investigation by the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, 43-year-old Timothy Ireland, the former treasurer of the league, admitted to misusing the funds to pay for personal expenses, including a fee he owed on his home, his energy bill and additional items for his home.  

Ireland has formally been charged with felony theft. His initial hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 15.

