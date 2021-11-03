Former Danville softball league treasurer allegedly used funds for personal expenses

Timothy Ireland, 43, admitted to using more than $4,500 for personal expenses, including a fee he owed on his home and his energy bill.

DANVILLE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been charged after using more than $4,000 in funds from a girls softball league for personal expenses.

In February, board members of the Danville Girls Softball League discovered $4,526.38 was missing from the league's account.

After an investigation by the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, 43-year-old Timothy Ireland, the former treasurer of the league, admitted to misusing the funds to pay for personal expenses, including a fee he owed on his home, his energy bill and additional items for his home.