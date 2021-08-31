Former Crane employee charged after thousands of rounds of ammunition found in cellar

Investigators also found a firearm and a stash of child pornography in Timothy Guy's home.

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. — An investigation into possession of child pornography resulted in federal charges being filed against a former Crane employee over thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Timothy Guy, 74, of Loogootee, was arrested in April after an investigation by Indiana State Police and the Martin County Sheriff's Office for possessing child pornography. While on Guy's property, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana said an investigator found "a vast amount" of ammunition in a cellar.

Guy was a former explosive handler at the Army Ammunition Activity Center at Crane, where he worked for 38 years through 2004.

Upon executing a search warrant, investigators discovered over 10,000 rounds of various types of ammunition, several firearms and a large stash of child pornography.

Currently held on state charges of probation violation and possession of child pornography, Guy was charged federally with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of possession of stolen U.S. property. If convicted on those charges, he faces up to 10 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine and up to three years supervised release on each count.