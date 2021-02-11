Former CHAMP Camp executive director pleads not guilty to stealing money from charity

Alysia Caldwell is facing two felony theft charges after being accused of stealing at least $26,000 from the charity.

The former executive director of Greenwood's CHAMP Camp pleaded not guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from the organization, in an initial hearing in Johnson County Wednesday.

Alysia Caldwell, 34, is facing two felony theft charges after being accused of stealing $26,000 from the charity — which puts on camps for kids with special needs — while she was the executive director.

Caldwell's job from 2018 through the beginning of 2021 was to take care of the bills and expenses for CHAMP Camp. Instead, detectives claim she was taking care of herself, funneling money meant for kids to pay for personal expenses, then cooking the books to cover it up.

"We found all sorts of transactions that were happening to pay mortgages, to pay rent, phone bill, cable bill. There were collection agencies she'd paid off using the CHAMP Camp bank account," said Aaron Hagist with Greenwood Police. "With this type of organization, limited funding could have meant them having to close at some point if it were to continue."

Ironically, Caldwell lost her job at the charity in January, when she was let go because they didn't have the cash to pay her anymore. The board originally thought the hit to the budget was pandemic-created. But when the board president took over the charity's financials, he learned the financial loss was much more than what they were aware of.

Johnson County prosecutors filed charges against Caldwell Oct. 19.