Former Beech Grove basketball coach pleads guilty to OWI; other charges dismissed

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Former Beech Grove boys' basketball coach and teacher Michael Renfro Jr. pleaded guilty Thursday to operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Henry County in August.

As part of the plea agreement, charges of possession of cocaine, dealing cocaine, and public intoxication against Renfro were dismissed.

Renfro received a one-year suspended sentence with one year probation and will not serve jail time. His driver's license was suspended 180 days, he was ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation, and will pay $885 in fines.

Renfro declined any comment as he left the Henry County Justice Center.

His probation will be transferred to Marion County, where he lives.

Renfro resigned from his role at Beech Grove High School after his Aug. 8 arrest.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, Aug. 7, a Henry County deputy stopped a vehicle on Interstate 70 for failing to use a turn signal to change lanes and straddling the white lane divider. The deputy said the vehicle was driving under the speed limit and being passed by semi-tractor-trailers.

According to court documents, the deputy approached the driver, later identified as Renfro, and smelled alcohol in the vehicle. Court documents say Renfro blew a 0.24 in a breathalyzer at the scene, which is three times the legal limit in Indiana, and was then taking into custody.

Court documents say deputies found multiple bags of cocaine in Renfro's vehicle, totaling 1.96 grams.