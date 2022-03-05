Former Bedford Police captain facing criminal charges in 2021 incident

BEDFORD, Indiana — A State Police investigation led to the arrest of a former Bedford Police officer on a battery charge Friday.
Morgan Lee, 45, surrendered at Lawrence County Jail in Bedford.
He is accused of battery in a Jan. 8, 2021 incident in Lawrence County.
After a citizen complained to Bedford Chief of Police Terry Moore that Lee had battered them, the chief contacted ISP to investigate. A detective from the Jasper post conducted the investigation and turned over his findings to a special prosecutor for review.
The special prosecutor, former Monroe County prosecutor Chris Gaal, filed three charges against Lee in Lawrence County including strangulation, a felony, battery, a misdemeanor, and official misconduct, also a felony.
Lee, who was a captain at the time of the alleged incident, resigned last summer during the investigation.