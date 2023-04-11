5 arrested in Vigo County methamphetamine, marijuana bust

State police said the suspects were involved in "a large-scale methamphetamine and marijuana distribution organization" in Vigo County.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Five people were arrested after an investigation into a drug operation in western Indiana.

State police said the suspects were involved in "a large-scale methamphetamine and marijuana distribution organization" in Vigo County. During the investigation, officers seized about $240,000 in cash, eight guns, 41.3 ounces of methamphetamine, 41 pounds of marijuana, 99 commercially packaged THC edibles, 85 THC vapes, two pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 2.6 grams of LSD and about 321 grams of THC wax.

Those arrested include 30-year-old Johnathon Avery, 21-year-old Justin Coogan and 54-year-old Jerry Woodfin, all of Terre Haute, 35-year-old Ryan Long of Brazil and 43-year-old Nicholas Raley of Rosedale.

The suspects are each charged with dealing methamphetamine, conspiracy to deal methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. All five were booked into the Vigo County Jail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there may be more arrests in the case. The Terre Haute Police Department, Vigo County Sheriff's Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted Indiana State Police in the investigation.