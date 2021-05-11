Fishers teen arrested for attempted murder

Police said a teenager fired shots during an argument with another man at his apartment.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police arrested a teenager for attempted murder after they said he fired a gun inside his apartment and into a nearby parking lot.

Police said on May 5th, they received multiple reports of shots being fired at the Flats of Fishers Marketplace near 131st and Cumberland Road.

Police said 19-year-old Tyreik Buckner fired the shots during an argument with another man.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Bucker faces preliminary charges of attempted murder, attempted aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, and criminal mischief.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office is now reviewing the case for possible formal charges.

Buckner is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on May 14.