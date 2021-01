Police said a shooting near Geist Reservoir Monday afternoon appears to be an isolated incident.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating a shooting near 104th and Olio Road.

Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital with a gun shot wound to the leg.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.