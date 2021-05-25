Fishers police searching Saxony District area for man they said ran from traffic stop

Fishers police are looking for a man they said ran during a traffic stop on Interstate 69.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are asking residents in the area of the Saxony District near I-69 and Southeastern Parkway to report any suspicious activity.

Police are currently using drones, K9 officers and the Indiana State Police helicopter to search for the man.

Residents in the area are encouraged suspicious activity by calling Hamilton County Communications at (317) 773-1282.

Police said the man is wearing all black clothing, has short twists in his hair and is barefoot.