Fishers police said 6 puppies stolen from Uncle Bill's

Police said the burglary happened Sept. 25 at the store on Mundy Drive.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers police department said six stolen puppies from Uncle Bill’s may have been sold to unsuspecting buyers.

On Sept. 25, Fishers police responded to a burglary at the Uncle Bill’s Pet Center located at 14061 Mundy Drive.

Police said someone forced entry into the business and took the puppies. Police believe the puppies may have been sold in the Indianapolis area.

Police are asking anyone who recently purchased a puppy from an individual to please contact Detective LaShawn Tyler at (317) 595.3313.

Uncle Bill's said all of the puppies are microchipped.