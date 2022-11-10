Police investigating robbery at Fishers bank

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a man robbed the Star Financial Bank near 96th Street and I-69 around 3 p.m.
Police said the suspect fled the area and there is no danger to the public.
Police believe the suspect(s) fled in a vehicle south into Indianapolis.
No one was injured in the robbery. Investigators are asking residents to avoid the area.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Fishers Police at (317) 773-1282.
