Fishers police arrest 20-year-old in bank armed robbery

FISHERS, Ind. — A Lawrence man is in jail after police arrested him for an armed robbery at a Fishers bank Oct. 11.

Quinn Kellam, a 20-year-old from Lawrence, is believed to be responsible for the robbery. Police identified and arrested him Oct. 17 after an investigation led by the Fishers Police Department. The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, IMPD Covert Robbery Unit and IMPD SWAT also assisted in the investigation.

Detectives were also able to link Kellam to other unsolved business burglaries in Marion County.

Kellam is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a $150,000 bond. He is facing a dozen felony charges, including armed robbery, intimidation and criminal confinement.