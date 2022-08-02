Fishers PD arrests man for pointing gun at motorists

Police arrested 39-year-old Darrell Ryan Scott for resisting law enforcement and pointing a firearm.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department arrested a man for pointing a gun at motorists.

It happened July 31 near the intersection of 116th Street and Allisonville Road. At the same time the police department was getting that call, officers were also called about a large amount of water coming from an apartment.

As emergency crews approached the apartment, they saw suspicious packages and smelled a chemical odor.

Officers evacuated people from the apartment building and established a perimeter.

During the investigation, police learned the man suspected of pointing a handgun was the resident of the apartment under investigation.

A short time later, police located the suspect and identified him as 39-year-old Darrell Ryan Scott.