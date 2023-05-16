x
Man faces intimidation charges following alleged road rage incident in Fishers

Police credited the use of a drone with helping them track down the 21-year-old suspect.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers man faces intimidation charges after police said he allegedly pointed a firearm at a motorist early Sunday morning.  

On May 14, 2023 around 7:30 a.m. police officers from Fishers and Noblesville responded to the area of Watercrest Drive and Cumberland Road in Fishers after a motorist called 911 to report a man pointed a gun at him. 

The victim reportedly told officers he was driving northbound on Cumberland Road when he observed a shirtless man walking eastbound across the road in front of him. 

The man allegedly stopped in the roadway, pointed a handgun at the victim, and continued walking into the Watercrest Neighborhood.

Officers said they established a perimeter and put up a drone to search for the suspect and quickly located a person matching the suspect's description. 

Police identified the man as 21-year-old Jonathan Joseph of Fishers.

 

Credit: Fishers Police Department
Fishers PD released drone footage of the arrest.

Officers contacted the suspect and took him into custody. The suspect was allegedly in possession of an unloaded handgun.

Joseph faces several charges which include a Level 5 felony charge of intimidation and three misdemeanor charges of pointing a firearm at another person, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. 

