Man faces intimidation charges following alleged road rage incident in Fishers

Police credited the use of a drone with helping them track down the 21-year-old suspect.

FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers man faces intimidation charges after police said he allegedly pointed a firearm at a motorist early Sunday morning.

On May 14, 2023 around 7:30 a.m. police officers from Fishers and Noblesville responded to the area of Watercrest Drive and Cumberland Road in Fishers after a motorist called 911 to report a man pointed a gun at him.

The victim reportedly told officers he was driving northbound on Cumberland Road when he observed a shirtless man walking eastbound across the road in front of him.

The man allegedly stopped in the roadway, pointed a handgun at the victim, and continued walking into the Watercrest Neighborhood.

Officers said they established a perimeter and put up a drone to search for the suspect and quickly located a person matching the suspect's description.

Police identified the man as 21-year-old Jonathan Joseph of Fishers.

Officers contacted the suspect and took him into custody. The suspect was allegedly in possession of an unloaded handgun.