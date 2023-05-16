Man faces intimidation charges following alleged road rage incident in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers man faces intimidation charges after police said he allegedly pointed a firearm at a motorist early Sunday morning.
On May 14, 2023 around 7:30 a.m. police officers from Fishers and Noblesville responded to the area of Watercrest Drive and Cumberland Road in Fishers after a motorist called 911 to report a man pointed a gun at him.
The victim reportedly told officers he was driving northbound on Cumberland Road when he observed a shirtless man walking eastbound across the road in front of him.
The man allegedly stopped in the roadway, pointed a handgun at the victim, and continued walking into the Watercrest Neighborhood.
Officers said they established a perimeter and put up a drone to search for the suspect and quickly located a person matching the suspect's description.
Police identified the man as 21-year-old Jonathan Joseph of Fishers.
Officers contacted the suspect and took him into custody. The suspect was allegedly in possession of an unloaded handgun.
Joseph faces several charges which include a Level 5 felony charge of intimidation and three misdemeanor charges of pointing a firearm at another person, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.