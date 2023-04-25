Day care employee in Fishers arrested for battery on children

Detectives arrested Molly C. Taxter on 19 counts of felony battery.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department arrested a day care employee for multiple counts of felony battery.

On March 16, officers began an investigation after a parent reported their child returned home from the Kiddie Academy Daycare, located at 11703 Olio Road. The parent claimed her child had a handprint bruise to her right leg.

The parent told police she contacted the day care and they reviewed a video that allegedly showed an employee inappropriately touching the child. The owner of the day care fired the employee that same day, according to police.

On Tuesday, detectives located and arrested Molly C. Taxter and took her to the Hamilton County Jail. She is charged with 19 counts of felony battery.

Detectives have allegedly identified multiple victims, but they believe there could be additional children involved.