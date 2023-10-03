Fishers Christian Academy teacher facing charges for alleged inappropriate relationship with teenager

The student allegedly told detectives the teacher threatened her by saying he would place the blame on her if she didn't "comply about it."

FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers teacher is facing multiple charges in connection to an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Fishers Police Department received an anonymous tip involving a Fishers Christian Academy teacher and volleyball coach involved in inappropriate relationships with female students.

NOTE: 13News does not name suspects in cases until formal charges are filed by prosecutors.

According to court documents, detectives went to speak with the 34-year-old teacher at his home, where he allegedly admitted to having a relationship with a female student of his for approximately 12 to 18 months.

Court documents say the teacher told detectives the student sent him inappropriate photos and videos. The teacher also allegedly admitted to taking the student home from school on multiple occasions, and they would sometimes kiss when he dropped her off.

"We want to spend the rest of our lives together," the teacher allegedly told detectives on his relationship with the student.

Detectives then spoke with the student, who allegedly told them the teacher threatened her by saying he would place the blame on her if she didn't "comply about it." The student said she continued the relationship with the teacher because she "didn't want anything to happen and didn't want to be in trouble."

According to court documents, the student allegedly told detectives she didn't consent to touching the teacher.

Police arrested the teacher on the following preliminary charges:

Dissemination of matter harmful to minors

Child solicitation

Child seduction

Sexual misconduct with a minor

Promotion of child sex trafficking

Vicarious sexual gratification

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decisions.