Fishers police investigating several overnight thefts from vehicles

Fishers police are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles Thursday morning.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating 12 thefts from vehicles early Thursday morning. Police also say two vehicles were stolen.

The thefts happened in the Sandstone and Meadow Brook subdivisions between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Detectives are asking residents living in the area to check their home security surveillance footage for suspicious persons or vehicles on or near their property.

The department said most car thefts and break-ins can be avoided by following simple guidelines:

Never leave your vehicle unsecured, even if you are only going to be away from it for a short time. Secure valuables in the trunk before leaving your vehicle. Etch your driver’s license number on all items of value and that are removable, like audio equipment and electronic devices. Park in your garage if you have one. Don't leave your vehicle in the street, in an alley or in your driveway. If you have to park in the street, avoid dark or isolated areas and remove your garage door opener. Install an alarm system that will sound when someone attempts to break into, move, or start your vehicle. Don't leave spare keys attached to the outside of your vehicle or hidden inside your vehicle. An experienced thief knows all the hiding places. Park in open, well-lighted, and populated areas near your destination. Avoid parking near trucks, vans, dumpsters, or other objects that obstruct visibility and provide hiding places. Always urn off your engine, roll up all your windows, lock all doors, and take your keys with you when you leave your vehicle. Follow the 9 p.m. routine and double-check that all valuables are removed and your vehicle is locked before going to bed. Lock it, hide it, keep it!

For more information on safety and prevention tips, click here.