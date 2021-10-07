Final regular-season Ben Davis football game moved after shooting

School administrators said after a debriefing about the shooting, they decided to move the Oct. 15 game from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ben Davis High School's final regular-season football game was moved after the shooting outside the stadium Oct. 1.

School administrators said after a debriefing about the shooting, they decided to move the Oct. 15 game from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. Both Ben Davis High School and North Central High School will be on fall break at that time.

The school said the new start time will also allow for more time to honor seniors on the team.

Police arrested 18-year-old David Tillman for the shooting of a 16-year-old outside the Ben Davis-Carmel football game last Friday night.

The teenager shot was hit in the elbow when Tillman allegedly fired off six shots just outside the stands.

Tillman is now facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, carrying a handgun without a license within 500 feet of a school, and resisting law enforcement.

According to court documents, Tillman told police after his arrest that he meant to fire warning shots at the teenager he was involved in an altercation with and that one of the bullets hitting him was an accident. Tillman told police the shooting was in self-defense, according to the court documents.

Tillman claimed his eyes were closed during the shooting and he "just wanted to scare them," according to court documents. Tillman is said to have told officers the gun he used belonged to his mother and he took it without her knowing.

An officer said police witnessed Tillman fire the shots and caught him chasing him down.

According to court documents, Tillman admitted to investigators that he fired a gun on school property during a football game and that there were lots of people around that could have been hit by the gunshots as well.