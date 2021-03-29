Fight, shooting sends Waldron man to hospital

Shelby County is investigating the altercation between two Waldron men. One was flown to Indianapolis after he was shot.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Shelby County authorities are investigating an altercation Sunday between two Waldron men that ended with one of them flown to Indianapolis for treatment of a gunshot wound.

According to a media release from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the shooting in the 3000 block of East County Road 875 South in rural Shelby County Sunday evening. I

Tyler Meadows, 29, and Zachariah Jareski, 28, both of Waldron, were involved in "some type of altercation" and Meadows was shot. He was taken by helicopter to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and was last reported to be in serious condition Monday morning.

Jareski was also injured in the altercation and also needed medical treatment at the hospital. The sheriff's release said his condition was unknown Monday.