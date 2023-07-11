Indianapolis felon 'escapes' from halfway house, sentenced to 27 additional months

Dallas Jones, 32, has been sentenced to another 27 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to escape.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dallas Jones, 32, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to an additional 27 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to escape.

In 2018, Jones was transferred to the Volunteers of America (VOA), a halfway house, in Indianapolis to complete his sentence. In April 2019, he removed a GPS monitor and left the hospital where he was receiving treatment in the early morning.

Jones' release date from the halfway house was going to be May 26, 2019.

According to court documents, on Nov. 17, 2015, Jones was sentenced to four years after being convicted of illegally possessing a firearm.

On June 12, 2019, after absconding from the VOA, Jones was dealing drugs and participating in an illegal dice game on Dearborn Street. He got into a physical altercation that quickly escalated to a gun battle.

During the shooting, Jones killed one person and injured two others who were caught in the crossfire. Jones was arrested by Deputy United States Marshals the next day.

In February 2023, Jones was sentenced to serve 15 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections.