FedEx driver knocked unconscious in Decatur County after rock thrown through windshield

The Decatur County Sheriff's Office is reviewing video evidence and said it appears a rock was thrown through the windshield and hit the driver in the head.

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — A FedEx semi driver was knocked unconscious after a rock was thrown through his windshield in Decatur County. Making matters worse, the driver's son was in the semi with him. Fortunately, the son was not hurt.

Police said they were called to the 127-mile marker of westbound Interstate 74 Sunday morning shortly before 3 a.m. for a crash.

Deputies found a FedEx semi was the only vehicle involved and was stopped in the median.

When deputies reached the driver, they said he was semi-conscious with "significant" injuries to his head. He had to be flown to the hospital given the extent of his injuries.

