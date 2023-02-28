Federal warrant leads investigators to guns, drugs at Indy home

The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force was one of the agencies investigating 25-year-old James Watt.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is facing multiple felony charges after officers serving a federal warrant for mail fraud found more than a dozen guns and a large supply of drugs inside the home.

The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force was one of the agencies investigating 25-year-old James Watt. That group has been vital to getting guns off the streets around central Indiana.

The task force together with the DEA and Indiana Postal Inspectors Office came out to a home along North Graham Avenue in Indianapolis Friday to serve a federal warrant, finding Watt and his mother inside.

According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators quickly spotted multiple firearms inside the home. Court records say when investigators asked Watt if there were more guns in the home as they searched, he replied saying, "They are everywhere."

The probable cause affidavit shows investigators found 15 guns inside, including AR-15s and shotguns. Court records say investigators also seized a range of drugs from the home including cocaine, pills, marijuana, meth, MDMA and mushrooms.

Court records say those investigators included members of the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force. The group operates through a partnership between local, state and federal agencies around central Indiana, starting in July 2021.

"We know that crime knows no boundaries. By forming this particular task force, it allowed law enforcement around central Indiana, we've been able to identify criminal behavior, stop the mobility of crime throughout our communities," said IMPD Ofc. William Young.

Young said the task force has been a success.

In its first year, the group seized more than 360 guns and made nearly 400 arrests.

"Officers and detectives and law enforcement officials, they are laser-focused on particular individuals and that's a very small percent within our city who illegally possess firearms," Young said. "We've found that taking those individuals off the streets through our Indiana Crime Gun Task Force has led to other cases being solved."