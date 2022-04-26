3 Indianapolis men face federal charges for 8 armed robberies in 25 days

Documents say Tucker, Bryant, Williams and at least two juveniles worked together to rob cellphone stores and customers inside the stores.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indianapolis men are facing a combined total of 39 federal charges for a series of eight armed robberies in less than a month at cellphone stores in Indianapolis and Fishers.

Eighteen-year-old Quintez Tucker, and D’Maurah Bryant and Robdarius Williams, both 19, are accused of robbing the eight stores in just 25 days between November and December last year.

The trio was indicted last week, but that indictment was sealed until Tuesday, when all three had been arrested.

Court documents say Tucker, Bryant, Williams and others, including at least two juveniles, planned the robberies and decided what combination of people would commit the robbery. When they entered the cellphone stores, they would pull out guns and then steal phones, phone accessories and money from the stores and customers.

These are the eight stores they robbed:

Verizon: 1160 Olio Road, Fishers

T-Mobile: 1560 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis

T-Mobile: 11725 Fox Road, Indianapolis

AT&T: 4850 Southport Road, Indianapolis

Verizon: 1950 Kessler Blvd. West Drive, Indianapolis

T-Mobile: 1155 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis

T-Mobile: 6929 W 38th Street, Indianapolis

AT&T: 8855 South Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis

Court records show 17 charges have been filed against Tucker. Bryant and Williams both face 11 charges each. The charges include conspiracy and multiple robbery and firearms charges.

Tucker, Bryant and Williams will have their initial court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.

If they're convicted on the robbery charges, they could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, three years supervised release and a $250,000 fine for each count.