FBI trying to identify woman in child sexual exploitation investigation

The FBI said the woman was shown with a child in a video likely created around October of 2019.
Credit: FBI
The FBI is trying to identify the woman who may have information on a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI is asking for help identifying a woman who might have information on a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. The FBI released three images of the woman believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.

The FBI is looking for the woman as part of Operation Rescue Me. The program is a partnership between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. 

RELATED: FBI trying to identify man in child sexual assault investigation

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

