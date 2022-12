Police released images of the suspect connected to an attempted bank robbery at the Chase Bank at 1313 W. 86th St. on Nov. 16.

INDIANAPOLIS — FBI Indianapolis and IMPD are asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob an Indianapolis bank.

The FBI was able to pull images of the suspect inside the bank and then as he left.