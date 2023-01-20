FBI, IMPD arrest 2 in serial bank robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI and IMPD arrested two suspected serial bank robbers believed to be behind a half dozen holdups in and around Indianapolis.
The investigation began December 2022 as the robbers began hitting banks.
On Jan. 18, investigators were working a robbery at a Chase Bank on Castle Creek Parkway North Drive. They identified 26-year-old Darius Davis and 24-year-old India Wilborn as their suspects.
Officers were able to track the two and arrest them on the following robberies:
- Chase Bank at 5100 W. Washington St.
- Speedway- Chase Bank at 2402 Cunningham Rd.
- Chase Bank at 7491 N Shadeland Ave.
- Chase Bank at 5701 Castle Creek Parkway North Dr.
At the time of this article's publishing, Davis and Wilborn had not yet been charged.
Anyone with information about the robberies should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).