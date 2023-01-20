FBI, IMPD arrest 2 in serial bank robberies

Investigators identified 26-year-old Darius Davis and 24-year-old India Wilborn as their suspects.

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI and IMPD arrested two suspected serial bank robbers believed to be behind a half dozen holdups in and around Indianapolis.

The investigation began December 2022 as the robbers began hitting banks.

On Jan. 18, investigators were working a robbery at a Chase Bank on Castle Creek Parkway North Drive. They identified 26-year-old Darius Davis and 24-year-old India Wilborn as their suspects.

Officers were able to track the two and arrest them on the following robberies:

Chase Bank at 5100 W. Washington St.

Speedway- Chase Bank at 2402 Cunningham Rd.

Chase Bank at 7491 N Shadeland Ave.

Chase Bank at 5701 Castle Creek Parkway North Dr.

At the time of this article's publishing, Davis and Wilborn had not yet been charged.