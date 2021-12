The FBI said the man was identified as a person from North Carolina, who is already serving a 40-year sentence in Tennessee on child pornography charges.

TENNESSEE, USA — The FBI released Tuesday that it identified a suspect in an infant sexual exploitation case.

The FBI put out a request for help in identifying John Doe 45 back in November.

The FBI said the man was identified as a person from North Carolina, who is already serving a 40-year sentence in Tennessee on child pornography charges.

The video depicting him is believed to have been produced between January and April of 2019.