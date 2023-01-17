FBI commits thousands of dollars to renewed Herb Baumeister investigation

The money is through a SAKI grant, the nation's largest cold case sexual assault investigation grant.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — 13News has learned exclusive details about a new development in the notorious case of Indiana serial killer Herb Baumeister.

The push to bring peace to family members of the victims is getting a big financial boost from the FBI.

Cadaver dogs that scoured Fox Hollow Farm in early December aren't the only key to unearthing new clues about an Indiana serial killer.

The push to identify victims' remains, decades after their deaths, just got assistance from a surprise phone call from the FBI to Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison.

"He said you have got the attention of Washington, D.C. and we are here to help you," Jellison said.

The FBI is giving a huge influx of cash and resources to the Herb Baumeister investigation: tens of thousands of dollars to help identify the tens of thousands of bone fragments found at Fox Hollow Farms.

"This is for manpower, equipment, technology," Jellison explained. "The resources the FBI will be able to funnel to our office to assist in the identification of these individuals is amazing."

The money is through a SAKI grant, the nation's largest cold case sexual assault investigation grant. Jellison calls it a game-changer for the science of the Baumeister investigation.

The caseload in the state police lab is limited. So is the cost for the county.

Now, Jellison said, taxpayers won't pay a dime and private labs can start matching DNA right away.

"The grant itself will provide investigators to our office. They'll provide DNA resources in the laboratory and with the forensic genealogy. They will provide help and assistance from an evidence team," Jellison said. "It's several thousand dollars per sample to send it to an outside lab. I don't have that money in my budget. So to have the FBI, the resources of the SAKI grant and everything they can provide us to that is a tremendous asset. It will take this investigation to the next level."

This case is personal for Jellison.

He's already reunited remains with one family member. And he got heartfelt feedback, in the form of a handwritten card.

"She said you identified my brother's remains and this was the final closure I didn't know I needed," Jellison said.

Now, this new help from the FBI could bring peace to all families of at least 25 missing men who police believe fell victim to a monster.

"These are people," Jellison said, pointing to a sign on his office wall. "I have that sign right there. 'No longer forgotten.' That sign is for the Fox Hollow Farm. We haven't forgotten about you."

13News also learned since putting out the plea for families of missing men to submit DNA swabs to the coroner's office, he's received 31 samples. One of them came in just last week from a family in Alaska.