FBI working to identify man in infant sexual exploitation case

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI is asking for help identifying a man in a sexual exploitation case involving an infant.

The FBI labeled the man John Doe 45. He is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He has brown hair, a mustache and a beard.

The video depicting him is believed to have been produced between January and April of 2019. He was speaking English in the video.

The FBI believes the man has critical information regarding the identity of the child.

The FBI also released an image of the room in the video, hoping someone might be able to identify where this happened.

If anyone has information on the man, call the FBI's toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).