FBI and IMPD arrest man and woman in serial bank robbery investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and IMPD arrested a man and a woman for a series of bank robberies.
27-year-old Erriana Gray of Indianapolis and 29-year-old Daniel Wilkinson of Floyds Knob, Indiana are facing armed robbery charges.
The FBI said it was investigating robberies at Chase Banks in Marion County when the two were caught. The FBI said it has linked them to at least two robberies: one at the Chase Bank at 5701 Castle Creek Pkwy N. Drive, and the other at the Chase Bank located at 3451 Kentucky Avenue.
When officers stopped the suspect's car, Wilkinson was found with a handgun.
Anyone with information about the robberies should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).