Connersville man believed to have killed himself after shooting father

The incident happened Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the 3100 block of West County Road 650 South in Fayette County shortly after 11 p.m.

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man shot his father and then fatally shot himself Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to a report of two people who had been shot in the 3100 block of West County Road 650 South in Connersville shortly after 11 p.m.

Deputies arrived and found 58-year-old Robert Roszell Jr. had been shot in the stomach. He was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital from the scene.

Inside the home, deputies found 35-year-old Robert Roszell III with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the Roszells were father and son, and both of them lived at the home.

According to Roszell Jr. and other witnesses at the scene, Roszelll III shot his father and then shot himself in the home.

Deputies have not shared what led up to the shooting or an update on the father's condition as of Thursday afternoon.