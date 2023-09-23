Victim's father believes escaped inmate is still in Indy

Darnell Mardis' son Dontevius Catchings was murdered by Kevin Mason in 2021. Madris told 13News he believes the escaped inmate has not left the state.

INDIANAPOLIS — The father of the man a Marion County escaped inmate is accused of killing is speaking exclusively to 13News.

"We was happy when he was at the police station. We knew he was there, but when he got released, it was like my son got killed all over again," said Darnell Mardis.

Mardis said he was devastated when he heard earlier this week that Kevin Mason was mistakenly let out of the Marion County Jail.

"I believe he paid to get out. This man is wanted for murder. There's no way in the world he should have gotten up out of that police station. I just don't understand it. How?" Mardis said.

He said his son, Dontevius Catchings and Mason were friends. The 28-year-old was killed in 2021 outside a funeral in Minneapolis. "They had a fist fight, and when my son walked away, that's when he shot him," Mardis said.

Mardis, who lives in Chicago, will continue to follow this case, that's now making national headlines. "I believe he's still in Indianapolis," Mardis said.

That's because he said Mason's girlfriend, who is now in police custody, was found buying men's clothing.

"So, if she got caught with the stuff in Indianapolis, that means he's still there somewhere," Mardis said.

Police continue to ask for the public's help finding Mason. "Anybody on the run that carries guns, I would think he's dangerous. At this point he probably feels like he doesn't have anything to lose," Mardis said.