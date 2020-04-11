Father looking for answers after son with autism shot and killed

Rashaad Junior was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis Oct. 30.

INDIANAPOLIS — A grieving Indianapolis father is pouring out his heart as he pleads for the public's help. He hopes someone will help police find who shot and killed son.

The shooting happened around 2 o'clock in the morning here on Ashland Avenue. The victim's family, especially his father, believes someone lured him into harm's way.

Rashaad Germany Senior started looking at family photos of him and his son and realized even more how much his son looks like him.

"I can't even describe the pain that I am going through right now," said Rashaad Germany, Sr.

The photo of Rashaad Germany Senior and his son Rashaad Junior says it all when it comes to their relationship. The grieving father wants answers about his son's fatal shooting.

Germany shared that even having some knowledge about the circumstances would help him and his family deal a little better with what happened to Rashaad Junior.

"I just want to know why? For the life of me I can't figure out why?" Germany, Sr. said.

On Oct. 30 just after 2 a.m., IMPD responded to Ashland Avenue which is near E. 30th Street and Shadeland Avenue. Rashaad Junior had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. His father suspects the shooter convinced his son to come outside, telling 13News that his son didn't make enemies with anyone and loved everyone he met.

"What did he do to you? You had to lure him outside at two o'clock in the morning and gun him down. I just want to know why?" Germany,Sr. said.

They called Rashaad Junior "Deuce" from a very young age. He and his father had an unbreakable bond. Germany started allowing his son to shadow him more just to teach him how to be a responsible young man. Deuce recently decided that he wanted to study culinary arts after noticing that his father was a good cook. He watched dad in the kitchen and told him he wanted to open his own restaurant one day. In the meantime you would find the 18-year-old playing video games, which was one of his favorite hobbies. Dad recalls always hearing his son in the other room glued to the TV while playing a video game and being so into it he would forget about everything else around him. Often, Rashaad would yell into the room for his son to turn down the audio but knew he was so happy playing video games.

"I am never going to hear his voice again. I am never going to get to do funny stuff with him again, ya know, We would make TikToks," Germany, Sr. said.

Duece and his cousin would often talk Rashaad into joining them to record a TikTok video. Dad would do it just to make his son was happy and admittedly enjoyed it himself. But dancing is just one of things the 18-year-old loved doing and dad says his "Mini Me" never let autism get in his way. When Deuce really got excited, dad shared that he would stutter because he would be having such a good time. Deuce also loved other social media sites and when he met new people he would reach out to them on social media asking if they were okay.

"My son was 18 years old," Germany, Sr. said. "If you met him, you would know that he had the mind of a 13 or 14 year old. He would get pumped up if I said we are going to Walmart. You know what I mean? You would think we were going to Disney World."

Now, in a world where Rashaad has always known Black fathers matter, he's pushing through the pain of losing a teenage son.