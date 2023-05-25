Father and son arrested in connection with multiple Hendricks County burglaries

After a lengthy investigation, sheriff's deputies identified 53-year-old Robert L. Evans Jr. and his son, 25-year-old Robert L. Evans III, as suspects.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A father and son were arrested for their alleged roles in more than five burglaries in the Avon and Eastern Hendricks County areas, police said Thursday.

After a lengthy investigation, Hendricks County sheriff's deputies identified 53-year-old Robert L. Evans Jr., of Gary, Indiana, and his son, 25-year-old Robert L. Evans III, of Indianapolis, as suspects.

"Thanks to the vigilance of our residents, recent law enforcement interactions with both individuals, and various investigative tools including home security surveillance systems, detectives were able identify burglaries dating back to December 2022 that have now been linked to the Evans father and son duo," the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Additional information on the location and nature of the burglaries was not provided by authorities.

Evans Jr. is being held in the Hendricks County Jail on preliminary charges of burglary of a dwelling, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and theft. Evans III is being held in the jail on preliminary charges of burglary of a dwelling and burglary while armed with a deadly weapon.