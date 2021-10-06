Fatal southeast side shooting marks Indy's 4th homicide in less than 2 hours

Four people were killed in three fatal shootings that happened between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night and 12 a.m. Wednesday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were killed in Indianapolis in shootings that began late Tuesday night and continued into the early morning hours Wednesday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a woman was found dead in a car in the 9300 block of Troy Avenue on the southeast side of the city at around 12 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This was the third fatal shooting in less than two hours in Indianapolis.

The first happened at around 10:30 p.m. when police arrived at 2851 N. Shadeland Ave., which is the address of the Welcome Inn on the east side, and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators believe a third victim from the scene walked into Community East Hospital with a gunshot wound. That person's condition was not immediately known.

Another fatal east side shooting happened less than 30 minutes later.

At approximately 11 p.m., officers went to the intersection of East 13th and North Denny streets where they found a person who had been shot. IMPD reported that person has died from their injuries.