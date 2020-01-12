Police investigating fatal shooting on far east side as possible suicide

Police say the shooting happened in the 10000 block of E. 10th Street, which is near the intersection of German Church Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person deceased on the far east side of Indianapolis Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 10000 block of E. 10th Street, which is near the intersection of German Church Road. Officers responded to a report of a person shot at that address around 8:30 p.m.

Police confirmed the victim has died of their injuries.

An IMPD spokesperson later said the shooting is being investigated as a possible suicide.