Farmer accuses teens of breaking into petting zoo, putting lipstick on pony and abusing animals

A New Jersey farmer said some of the animals in his petting zoo were terrorized by a group of teens he said allegedly broke onto his property and abused them.

WYCKOFF, N.J. — A New Jersey farmer said some of the animals in his petting zoo were terrorized by a group of teens he said allegedly broke onto his property and abused them, including by putting lipstick on a miniature pony.

NBC affiliate WNBC spoke with Jimmy Abma, with Abma's Farm in Wyckoff, New Jersey, who said the petting zoo had to remain closed Monday as police investigated the trespassing and a veterinarian examined the animals.

"All the gates were opened and the pens. A couple of the animals we couldn't even get close to, they were all skittish," Abma told WNBC.

Abma said he was tipped off to the incident after receiving a Snapchat photo that was geotagged with the location of the farm Saturday night. He said the photo appeared to be a teenage girl riding one of his miniature donkeys.

"They're not ridden, and the fact that they were riding them last night is a health issue. It's a structural issue," Abma told WNBC. "It's not just here. It's not just us here in our petting zoo. This goes on throughout the country. People trample all over farmland and don't care."

Abma told reporters one of his miniature ponies had some sort of lipgloss or lipstick across its face and was the animal who was the most skittish of all. When he went outside to investigate, he said he saw six to eight teenagers running off.

Abma said all of the animals were accounted for as of Sunday.

According to WNBC, the Wyckoff Police Department said it has opened an investigation in conjunction with Tyco Animal Control.